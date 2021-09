An Inland Empire family is mourning the loss of two parents who died of COVID-19 just weeks apart, leaving behind five children, family members said Friday.

Daniel Macias, a 39-year-old middle school teacher, was diagnosed with COVID-19 soon after his wife, Davy Macias, a 37-year-old San Bernardino County nurse who had recently given birth to their fifth child before dying from COVID-19 late last month.