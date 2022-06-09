CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Powerball jackpot will continue growing.

No one matched all numbers Wednesday night. The winning numbers were 22-39-43-62-64 and the Powerball was 7.

Saturday’s jackpot is now $229 million with a cash option of $132.3 million.

The drawing will be held at 11 p.m.

Powerball costs $2 per ticket. Players select five numbers between 1 to 69 for the white balls, then select one number from 1 to 26 for the Powerball.

The Powerball has now surpassed the Mega Millions jackpot.

The $226 million prize has a cash option of $129.8 million.

The next drawing is Friday at 11 p.m.

Tuesday’s numbers were 4-34-40-41-53 with a Mega Ball of 3.

Mega Millions tickets are also $2. Players pick six numbers. The first five are between 1 and 70. The sixth number is between 1 to 25 for the Mega Ball.