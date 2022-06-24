(WJW) – Lottery players have two chances to win big this weekend with the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots continuing to go unclaimed.

The Mega Millions drawing is Friday night. It has a $312 million jackpot, with a cash option of $173.6 million.

The last drawing was Tuesday. The numbers drawn were 08-13-18-32-42 and the Mega Ball was 20.

Mega Millions tickets are $2. Players pick five numbers between 1 and 70. The sixth number is between 1 to 25 for the Mega Ball.

The Mega Millions drawing is at 11 p.m.

The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $335 million. The cash payout is $188 million.

In Wednesday’s drawing, the numbers drawn were 06-10-31-48-56. The Powerball was 12.

The drawing is Saturday at 11 p.m. Tickets are $2.