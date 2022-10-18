** Watch prior coverage in the player above.

(WJW) — The Powerball jackpot has grown to $508 million ahead of Wednesday’s drawing.

That’s a cash value of $256.3 million, according to the Powerball website.

Monday’s winning numbers were 19-30-36-46-60 and the Powerball number was 25.

Drawings happen at 10:59 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. You can watch the drawings live here.

The Corner Market BP along Mayfield Road in Lyndhurst sold an auto-picked Powerball ticket that matched all five numbers — but not the Powerball — and won $1 million in Saturday’s drawing, according to the Ohio Lottery. Stores that sell winning tickets get a $1,000 sales bonus.

The winning numbers were 32-37-40-58-61 and the Powerball number was 15. As of Monday, that $1 million prize had not been claimed.

The odds of matching the five numbers to win a $1 million prize are one in 11 million, according to the Powerball website. The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number to win the grand prize jackpot are one in 292 million.