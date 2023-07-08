[In the player above, watch previous FOX 8 News coverage on the Powerball.]

(WJW) — Powerball players have until 10 p.m. Saturday to get their ticket for the latest Powerball drawing, which is rolling once again.

The Saturday, July 8, drawing, set for 11 p.m., is for $615 million, or an estimated $310.6 million in cash, according to the Powerball website.

Here are the odds of winning and payouts and how to play.

The winning white numbers in Wednesday’s drawing with a 2x Power Play multiplier were 17, 24, 48, 62 and 68, and the red Powerball was 23.

A ticket matching all five white numbers for a $1 million prize in Wednesday’s drawing was sold at a Circle K in Columbus, according to a news release from the Ohio Lottery.