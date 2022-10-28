(WJW) — It’s been nearly three months since someone took home the Powerball jackpot.

That brings us to the 2nd largest jackpot in Powerball history – $825 million. The cash value is $410.2 Million.

It’s far behind the largest ever: $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot in 2016:

1. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN

2. $825 Million (Est.) – Oct. 29, 2022

3. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI

4. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA

5. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD

6. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA

7. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY

8. $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI

9. $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – FL

10. $587.5 Million – Nov. 28, 2012 – AZ, MO

Wednesday night’s winning numbers were 19, 36, 37, 46, 56 and red Powerball 24.

Five winners recently match five numbers to claim a whopping $1 million each in California; Connecticut; Illinois; Michigan and New York.

The next drawing is Saturday, Oct. 29 at 11 p.m. Check back here for the winning numbers.