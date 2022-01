(WJW) The Powerball jackpot continues to grow. No one matched all the winning numbers in Monday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers were 2, 13, 32, 33, 48, and Powerball 22.

Wednesday night’s jackpot is now worth $575 million. If you take the cash option, that totals more than $409 million.

The Powerball drawing is every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m.

