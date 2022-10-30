Orange pumpkin full of dollar packs isolated on white background

(WJW) — It’s no trick! The Powerball jackpot has soared to $1 billion ahead of the next drawing on Halloween night. What a treat!

The cash value is $497.3 million.

The jackpot remains in the no. 2 spot for largest prize pot in Powerball history.

Saturday’s winning numbers were: 19, 31, 40, 46, 57 and Powerball 23. The Power Play was 3X.

A ticket sold in Florida matched 5 of the 6 numbers plus the Power Play. That’s a $2 million prize. Four winning tickets that matched 5 numbers were sold in California, Maryland, Michigan and Texas. That’s a $1 million dollar prize.

Monday’s Powerball drawing is at 11 p.m. You can find the winning numbers here.