(WJW) – Someone could go to bed Monday night $650 million richer.

The Powerball jackpot continues to climb after no one landed the big prize in Saturday night’s drawing.

The next drawing is now Monday at 11 p.m.

The jackpot is an estimated $650 million with a cash value of about $328.3 million. Powerball officials say this is the ninth-largest Powerball jackpot on record and the second-largest Powerball jackpot, so far, this year.

The last time the Powerball jackpot was hit was on April 19. The winning ticket was sold in Ohio and matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win a grand prize worth $252.6 million, said officials.

Since then, there have been 34 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

According to Powerball, the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338. Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Learn more about the lottery game here.