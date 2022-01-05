Powerball jackpot rises to $610 million, 7th largest in history

(WJW) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $610 million, which is the seventh-largest jackpot in Powerball history.

The jackpot has a cash prize value of more than $434 million.

The top prize has been growing since the last jackpot win in October, when a single ticket won a $699.8 million grand prize, according to a Powerball press release.

Tickets are $2. The next drawing is Wednesday night at 10:59 p.m.

The top 10 Powerball jackpots are:

1. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN

2. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI

3. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA

4. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD

5. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA

6. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY

7. Est. $610 Million – Jan. 5, 2022

8. $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – FL

9. $587.5 Million – Nov. 28, 2012 – AZ, MO

10. $564.1 Million – Feb. 11, 2015 – NC, PR, TX

There was no winner in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, so that jackpot is at $278 million. The next drawing for that lottery is Friday night.