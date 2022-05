(WJW) — The Powerball jackpot keeps climbing and it’s creeping up to $100 million.

After no winning ticket was claimed from Saturday’s drawing, the jackpot has risen to $90 million.

The cash value is $52.6 million.

Saturday’s numbers were: 06; 40; 41; 45; 52 with a Powerball: 09

The next drawing is Monday, May 16.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Drawings are live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. and here’s where you can catch the winning numbers.