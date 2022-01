Previously aired video: Millionaire hopefuls line up at the Smith and Snow Road Shell gas station in Brook Park

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Powerball is ringing in the New Year with a half a billion dollars in its jackpot.

The drawing for $500 million will be tonight at 11:59 p.m. and pools close at 10 p.m.

Catch the winning numbers here or here.

Drawings are held Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59pm.