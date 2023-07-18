(WJW) – The Powerball jackpot is reaching historical highs. It now sits at $1 billion, with an estimated cash value of $516.8 million.

The jackpot rolled Monday night because no ticket matched all six numbers drawn.

A jackpot of this size has only occurred twice before in the game’s history.

Although lottery officials say no one won the jackpot in Monday night’s drawing, players should still check their tickets. The Monday drawing produced more than 2.8 million winning tickets nationwide, with players winning lower-tier cash prizes worth a combined $41.7 million, said officials.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was in April. The winning ticket was sold in Ohio, with a grand prize worth $252.6 million.

Since then, there have been 38 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. The odds of winning the jackpot? 1 in 292.2 million.

The next drawing is Wednesday, July 19.

Check out the top 10 Powerball jackpots in the game’s history, below:

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $1 Billion (est.) – July 19, 2023 $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 – WA $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI