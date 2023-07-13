(WKBN)- After Wednesday night’s drawing, the Powerball jackpot has grown to $875 million for the next drawing on Saturday, July 15.

The cash option for this jackpot is an estimated $441.9 million. This is the third-largest Powerball jackpot in history.

On Wednesday night, no ticket matched all six numbers drawn, which were white balls 23, 35, 45, 66, 67, and red Powerball 20. The Power Play multiplier was 3X.

The last jackpot hit was on April 19 in Ohio when a grand prize worth $252.6 million was won.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday’s drawing currently stands at $550 million.