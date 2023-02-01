**For a previous Powerball story, watch the video above

(WJW) — Another jackpot that keeps on growing.

Wednesday night’s Powerball grand prize is now $653 million with a $350.5 million cash option.

The Powerball has gone unclaimed since Nov. 19, causing the jackpot to shoot past $500 million in recent weeks.

The chances of winning the grand prize are one in 292 million.

In all, there were seven Powerball jackpots won last year, including the world record $2.04 billion jackpot that was hit by a single ticket in California on November 7, 2022.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on Nov. 19, 2022, when a ticket in Kansas matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win a $92.9 million jackpot, according to the Powerball website.

The next drawing is at 11 p.m. Wednesday.

