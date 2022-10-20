(WJW) — The jackpot for Saturday’s Powerball drawing is now $550 million. If claimed, it would be the second-largest jackpot won this year, according to Powerball.

There were no winning tickets in Wednesday’s drawing, whose numbers were 6-8-15-27-41, with 10 as the red Powerball number. Players in Michigan and New Jersey won a total $3 million, among the $12.3 million won nationwide.

Drawings happen at 10:59 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. You can watch the drawings live here.

The Corner Market BP along Mayfield Road in Lyndhurst sold an auto-picked Powerball ticket that matched all five numbers — but not the Powerball — and won $1 million in last Saturday’s drawing, according to the Ohio Lottery. Stores that sell winning tickets get a $1,000 sales bonus.

January’s $632.6 million Powerball jackpot shared by winners in California and Wisconsin is the largest award this year, and the seventh-highest prize of all-time.

The top prize, won by matching all five numbers as well as the red Powerball number, was last struck on Aug. 3 in Pennsylvania for $206.9 million.