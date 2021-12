Editor’s Note: The video above was taken before the drawing.

(WJW) – The Powerball jackpot is still growing.

No one hit the winning numbers drawn Monday night.

The prize is now an estimated $441 million.

That’s the third-highest jackpot of the year, according to the Washington Post.

The winning numbers were 36-38-45-62-64 with a Powerball of 19.

The next drawing is Wednesday at 10:59 p.m.

The lump-sum option is $317.5 million.

The most recent Powerball jackpot win was $699.8 million on Oct. 4.