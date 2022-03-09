Powerball jackpot nears $100 million

by: Talia Naquin

The Powerball jackpot has hit $99 million.

The cash option is $67.9 million.

No one hit the jackpot in Monday’s drawing.

The numbers were 10-43-55-59-67 and the Powerball was 02.

Each Powerball ticket costs $2.

You or the computer can choose 5 numbers from 1 to 69 for the white balls; then choose one number from 1 to 26 for the red Powerball.

The Powerball jackpot grows until it is won.

A ticket in Connecticut won the last jackpot worth $185.3 million on Valentine’s Day.

See the numbers here when they are drawn Wednesday night at 11 p.m.

