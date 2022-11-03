(WJW) – No one is waking up a new Billionaire this Thursday.

The latest Powerball jackpot rolled once again after no one matched all six numbers Wednesday night.

This means the jackpot now continues to grow through the billion-dollar territory and is quickly approaching its world record jackpot amount, according to lottery officials.

The jackpot will now reach an estimated $1.5 billion with a cash option of $745.9 million.

If won, this would be the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history and the third-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

The world record was set in 2016 with a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot. Winners shared that jackpot in California, Florida and Tennessee.

The next drawing is Saturday, November 5.