(WJW) – The Powerball jackpot has hit an estimated $925 million, the fourth largest in Powerball history, after no players won the big prize in Wednesday night’s drawing.

Wednesday’s winning numbers were: 1, 7, 46, 47, 63 and Powerball 7.

According to Powerball, the estimated jackpot is $925 million with a cash value of $432.4 million.

Here are the 10 largest Powerball jackpots on record:

$2.04 billion: Nov. 7, 2022 (California)

$1.586 billion: Jan. 13, 2016 (California, Florida, Tennessee)

$1.08 billion: July 19, 2023 (California)

$925 million (estimated on Sept. 30)

$768.4 million: March 27, 2019 (Wisconsin)

$758.7 million: Aug. 23, 2017 (Massachusetts)

$754.6 million: Feb. 6, 2023 (Washington)

$731.1 million: Jan. 20, 2021 (Maryland)

$699.8 million: Oct. 4, 2021 (California)

$687.8 million: Oct. 27, 2018 (Iowa, New York)

There were $1 million winners in California, Kansas, Maryland and New York, according to Powerball.

No one was lucky enough to become the jackpot winner, but Ohioans still did win some prizes during Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing.

A total of 62,819 people won a Powerball prize in Ohio, according to Powerball.

Ohio winners:

$300 – 37 Ohio winners

$100 – 102 Ohio winners

$21 – 1,248 Ohio winners

$12 – 15,755 Ohio winners

$7 – 3,458 Ohio winners

$4 – 42,219 Ohio winners

Powerball tickets are $2 each and drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m. The next drawing will be on Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Learn more about the game right here.