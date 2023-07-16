(WJW) – After no winners in Saturday night’s drawing, the Powerball jackpot has grown to $900 million for the next drawing on Monday, July 17.

The cash option for this jackpot is an estimated $465.1 million. This is the third-largest Powerball jackpot in history after the $2.04 billion jackpot on November 7, 2022, and the $1.586 billion jackpot on January 13, 2016, according to the Powerball website.

On Saturday night, no ticket matched all six numbers drawn, which were white balls 2, 9, 43, 55, 57 and red Powerball 18. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

The last jackpot hit was on April 19 in Ohio when a grand prize worth $252.6 million was won.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing currently stands at $640 million.