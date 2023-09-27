*Attached video: When lottery drawings are held

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $835 million for Wednesday night’s drawing after no one won the top prize Monday night.

According to Powerball, the estimated jackpot is $835 million with a cash value of $390.4 million, which is the 4th highest in its history.

Monday’s winning numbers were 10, 12, 22, 36, 50 and Powerball 4.

No one was lucky enough to become the jackpot winner, but Ohioans still did well during Monday night’s Powerball drawing. A total of three Ohioans won $50,000, a life-changing amount for some.

A total of 44,712 people won a Powerball prize in Ohio, according to Powerball.

Here are the 10 largest Powerball jackpots on record:

$2.04 billion: Nov. 7, 2022 (California)

$1.586 billion: Jan. 13, 2016 (California, Florida, Tennessee)

$1.08 billion: July 19, 2023 (California)

$835 million (estimated on Sept. 21)

$768.4 million: March 27, 2019 (Wisconsin)

$758.7 million: Aug. 23, 2017 (Massachusetts)

$754.6 million: Feb. 6, 2023 (Washington)

$731.1 million: Jan. 20, 2021 (Maryland)

$699.8 million: Oct. 4, 2021 (California)

$687.8 million: Oct. 27, 2018 (Iowa, New York)

Powerball tickets are $2 each and drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m.