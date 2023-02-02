**For a previous Powerball story, watch the video above**
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Without a winner on Wednesday night, the Powerball jackpot has climbed to a whopping $700 million.
Saturday night’s Powerball grand prize is now $700 million with a $375.7 million cash option.
Wednesday night’s winning numbers were: 31, 43, 58, 59, 66 and Powerball 9. The Power Play was 2X.
The Powerball jackpot was last won on Nov. 19, 2022, when a ticket in Kansas matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win a $92.9 million jackpot, according to the Powerball website.
Seven Powerball jackpots were won just last year, including the world record $2.04 billion jackpot that was hit by a single ticket in California on November 7, 2022.
The winning numbers are announced every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m. Tickets are $2.
