(WJW) – The Powerball jackpot continues climbing.

Will its run end Monday night? That’s when the next jackpot drawing will be held for the now $545 million prize.

The cash option is $392.1 million.

The lump sum is paid out over 30 payments in 29 years if you don’t take the cash option.

The drawing is at 11 p.m.

FOX8.com will post the winning numbers.

According to Powerball, the odds of winning are 1 in 24.9.