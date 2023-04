*Attached video: Does my lottery ticket purchase help Ohio schools?

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Feeling lucky? This could be your chance to win big!

According to the Ohio Lottery website, Monday’s Powerball jackpot is up to $245 million with a $123.5 million cash option.

Saturday’s winning Powerball numbers were 1, 33, 34, 56, 59 and Powerball 18. The Power Play was 3x.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m.

