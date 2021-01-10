Powerball jackpot grows to $550 million, expected to be 9th largest in history

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Powerball jackpot has soared to $550 million, which is expected to be the 9th largest in game history.

If you missed Saturday night’s drawing, here were the numbers: 14, 26, 38, 45, 46, and PB 13.

The next drawing is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 13. The date could be lucky given its history.

“Wednesday’s drawing coincides with the fifth anniversary of Powerball’s world record $1.586 billion jackpot. The record jackpot was hit on Jan. 13, 2016 and was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee,” according to a press release.

If you hit the jackpot, there’s a $411.4 million cash option. Good luck !

