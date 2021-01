CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Powerball jackpot has gotten bigger.

No one matched all the numbers in Wednesday’s drawing.

Here are the numbers: 1, 20, 22, 60, 66 and the Powerball number is 3.

That means the jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is now $470 million.

The cash value is $362.7 million.

The Mega Millions drawing is Friday night.

The jackpot for that is now $490 million.

