(WJW) — After no winning tickets were sold for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, the jackpot has grown to a whopping $1.9 billion, according to the Ohio Lottery.

The cash option is $929.1 million.

Saturday’s winning numbers were: 28; 45; 53; 56; 69 with Powerball: 20.

Since someone won the prize on Aug. 3, there have been 40 drawings without a winner.

The longest jackpot run in Powerball history ended on Oct. 4, 2021 with a California ticket that won a $699.8 million jackpot on the 41st drawing.

The next drawing is Monday. You can find the winning numbers here.

Every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, Powerball winning numbers are announced at 11 p.m.