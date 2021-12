Lotto tickets are covered with one hyndred dollar bills.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Powerball drawing on Christmas Day didn’t bring in a winner and so the jackpot grows.

The winning numbers on Saturday were 27, 29, 45, 55, 58 and the Powerball was 2.

It’s up to $416 Million now with a cash value of $299.5 Million.

The next drawing is Monday at 10:59 p.m. You can see the winning numbers here.