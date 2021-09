CLEVELAND (WJW) — With a winning ticket claimed in this week’s Mega Millions jackpot behind us, we look ahead to tonight’s drawing for the Powerball, which continues to climb.

The next Powerball jackpot that’s up for grabs has reached $523 million!

Drawings are held Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, at 10:59 p.m. and pools close at 10:00 p.m.

Winning numbers are available here after the drawings, and the drawings can be viewed on the official Powerball website.

Good luck!