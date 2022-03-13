Powerball jackpot continues to climb; Still time to get ticket before next drawing

(WJW) — There’s still time to get your ticket before the next Powerball jackpot drawing.

No one claimed Saturday’s winning numbers – 19, 20, 37, 39, 61 with the Powerball – 08.

The jackpot has risen to $124 million with a cash value of $81.9 million.

Each Powerball ticket costs $2.

Some prefer to choose their own 5 numbers from 1 to 69 for the white balls then choose one number from 1 to 26 for the red Powerball. Another option is auto-pick when the computer chooses for you.

See the numbers here when they are drawn Monday night at 11 p.m.