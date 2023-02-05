**Related Video Above: $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Lakewood in November.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — No one has won a Powerball jackpot in the new year, and now the prize is the 5th largest in U.S. lottery history.

Without a winner on Saturday night, the Powerball jackpot has climbed to a whopping $747 million.

Monday night’s Powerball grand prize is now $747 million with a $403.1 million cash option.

The weekend winning numbers were: 2, 8, 15, 19, 58 and the Powerball 10. The Power Play was 2X.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on Nov. 19, 2022, when a ticket in Kansas matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win a $92.9 million jackpot, according to the Powerball website.

Seven Powerball jackpots were won just last year, including the world record $2.04 billion jackpot that was hit by a single ticket in California on November 7, 2022.

The winning numbers are announced every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m. Tickets are $2.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots:

1. $2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA

2. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN

3. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI

4. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA

5. $747 Million est. – Feb. 5, 2023

6. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD

7. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA

8. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY

9. $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI

10. $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – FL

