CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Powerball jackpot keeps on climbing after no one landed the big prize in Saturday night’s drawing.

The jackpot is now an estimated $650 million with a cash value of roughly $328.3 million.

While nobody claimed the jackpot this weekend, three $1 million tickets were sold in California, Colorado and Illinois.

Last week, a $1 million ticket was sold right here in Ohio.

According to Powerball, the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338. Needless to say, they aren’t the best.

Still, are you feeling lucky? The next drawing will be 11 p.m. Monday night. Learn more about the lottery game here.

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot sits at $480 million. That drawing will be 11 p.m. Tuesday night. Learn more about it here.