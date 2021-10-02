Powerball jackpot bouncing higher; Here’s how to catch tonight’s drawing

Lottery balls are seen in a box at Kavanagh Liquors on January 13, 2016 in San Lorenzo, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Powerball jackpot bounced up to $635 million and tonight is your next chance to catch it.

If you’re headed out to grab your numbers, you might be interested to see where other Ohioans have bought winning tickets in the past.

July 2014 – $122 million advertised jackpot ( $124.9 million final jackpot ) – The ticket was sold by True North in Conneaut. The winner chose her own numbers.

( ) – The ticket was sold by True North in Conneaut. The winner chose her own numbers. June 2010 – $261.6 million jackpot – The ticket was sold at Hub Carryout in Sunbury. The winner got his numbers using Auto Lotto.

– – The ticket was sold at Hub Carryout in Sunbury. The winner got his numbers using Auto Lotto. June 2010 – $97 million jackpot – The ticket was sold at Shirley’s Carryout in Curtice, outside of Toledo. The group of winners got their numbers using Auto Lotto.

Ohio has had nearly 60 winners of $1 million or more for the game’s second-tier prize, which is when the winning numbers match 5-of-5 numbers without the Powerball, including a $2 million winner this past Wednesday.

Drawings are held Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59pm and pools close at 10:00pm.

Winning numbers are available here after the drawings, and the drawings can be viewed on the official Powerball website.

Good luck!