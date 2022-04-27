(WJW) — The Powerball jackpot has jumped to an estimated $454 million ahead of Wednesday night’s drawing.

The jackpot has a cash value of $271.9 million.

No ticket matched all six numbers drawn on Monday night: 12, 18, 20, 39, 61, Powerball 10.

But players have nine other ways to win. In Monday’s drawing, more than 947,000 tickets won cash prizes. Top winners included a ticket in Texas that won $1 million and a ticket in North Carolina that won $2 million.

The Powerball jackpot was previously hit Feb. 14, when a single ticket in Connecticut won a $185.3 million jackpot. The jackpot was also hit in Jan. 5, when two tickets, sold in California and Wisconsin, split a $632.6 million jackpot. It was ranked as the seventh-largest in Powerball history.

Winners can choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 payments over 29 years or a lump sum payment. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Drawings are live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

Check out the top 10 Powerball jackpots in history below:

1. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN

2. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI

3. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA

4. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD

5. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA

6. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY

7. $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI

8. $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – FL

9. $587.5 Million – Nov. 28, 2012 – AZ, MO

10. $564.1 Million – Feb. 11, 2015 – NC, PR, TX