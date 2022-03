Lottery balls are seen in a box at Kavanagh Liquors on January 13, 2016 in San Lorenzo, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Powerball jackpot is approaching $100 million.

No one won the grand prize with Saturday’s drawing, but winners in Arizona and Florida did win $1 million with the Match 5. Saturday’s winning numbers were 08-23-37-52-63 with Powerball: 13.

Your next chance to win is Monday, March 7 with a $90 million jackpot.

Catch the winning numbers here.