(WJW) – Someone could go to bed tonight a BILLIONAIRE – well, not quite, thanks to taxes and fees, but still – imagine being hundreds of millions of dollars richer! That’s the possibility if you beat the odds and win the Powerball jackpot.

The chance of doing that? Not good. Lottery officials say the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

The jackpot has reached near historical highs and now sits at $1 billion, with an estimated cash value of $516.8 million.

The jackpot rolled again Monday night because no ticket matched all six numbers drawn. The next drawing is Wednesday at 11 p.m.

A jackpot of this size has only occurred twice before in the game’s history.

Although lottery officials say no one won the jackpot in Monday night’s drawing, players should still check their tickets. The Monday drawing produced more than 2.8 million winning tickets nationwide, with players winning lower-tier cash prizes worth a combined $41.7 million. One of those winning tickets was sold in Ohio. Check your numbers, here.

If the Powerball doesn’t bring you luck. How about the Mega Millions jackpot? There was no winner in that game Tuesday night, and it now sits at near historical highs, too — an estimated $720 million.

Good luck!