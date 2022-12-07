Editor’s Note: The video above is from a previous story about a $1 million Powerball winner in NE Ohio.

(WJW) — The Powerball jackpot hit $100 million ahead of Wednesday’s drawing.

The cash option is $52.9 million.

Monday’s winning numbers were: 35-45-47-54-55 with Powerball: 14.

Mega Millions continues to climb; It’s up to $379 million with a cash value of $202.6 million.

Tuesday’s winning numbers for the Mega Millions drawing were: 15-16-19-28-47 with Mega Ball: 13.

A Mega Millions ticket sold in Mississippi matched five numbers for a $1 million prize.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday at 11 p.m.

Wednesday night at 11 p.m. is your next chance to win the Powerball jackpot.