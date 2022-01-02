Powerball grows to $522 million

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Looks like there’s not a winner who can claim the New Year’s Day Powerball jackpot and so it grows.

It’s up to $522 million with a cash value of $371.5 million.

Last night’s winning numbers were: 6, 12, 39, 48, 50 and Powerball 7. The Power Play was 2x.

Every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, Powerball winning numbers are announced at 11 p.m.

The Mega Millions is also continuing to grow. The jackpot is now at $244 million with a cash option of $172.5 million. The next drawing is Tuesday at 11 p.m.