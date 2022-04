(WJW) – The Powerball jackpot is growing larger.

No one drew all five numbers, plus the Powerball in Monday’s drawing.

The numbers were 08-33-55-59-62 and the Powerball was 18.

That means the jackpot will continue climbing.

It’s at $370 million with a cash option of $222.8 million.

The next chance to win is Wednesday.

The numbers will be drawn at 11 p.m.

Powerball drawings are Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Tickets cost $2.