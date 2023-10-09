CLEVELAND (WJW) – Is luck on your side? Powerball just revealed the winning numbers for its historically massive $1.55 billion jackpot.

Monday night’s winning numbers are: 16, 34, 46, 55, 67 and Power Ball 14. The Power Play is 3X.

The jackpot has climbing since the last major winner more than two months ago. The big prize is now the third highest in Powerball history and fourth highest in U.S. lottery history.

There is also an estimated $679.8 million cash option.

There may not have been a jackpot winner from Saturday’s drawing, but several lucky players still won $1 million, including someone in Ohio.

If no one claims the jackpot, your next chance to become a billionaire will be Wednesday at 10:59 p.m. Learn more about Powerball here.