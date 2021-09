CLEVELAND (WJW) — Tonight might be your night if you have the winning ticket for the Powerball drawing.

Powerball winning numbers are announced at 11 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays and today’s jackpot is up to $472 million.

Mega Millions drawings are held at 11:00 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays and that jackpot is up to $432 million.

Winning numbers are available here and here after the drawings, and the drawings can be viewed on the official Powerball website.

Good luck!