(WJW) – Many woke up Tuesday morning eager to find out if they were a billionaire and the winner of the largest Powerball jackpot ever, only to find out the drawing had been delayed.

If you go to the Powerball Jackpot website, a post says “results pending.”

Officials say the record-breaking $1.9 billion Powerball drawing was delayed because a participating lottery had issues processing sales and it’s likely that the results won’t be known until later Tuesday.

Tuesday morning, the Ohio Lottery posted to social media “Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur.”

Ohio Lottery officials tell FOX 8, Ohio is not the cause of the delay.

It’s not clear which of the 48 participating state lotteries is the cause.

The Multi-State Lottery Association said in a statement told the Associated Press: “It’s against our policy to name the lottery that is experiencing the delay.” On Tuesday morning, the association said in a new statement that Powerball was “in communication with the lottery throughout the night as it works to resolve the issue.”

Officials say once the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors.