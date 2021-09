Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots each pass $400 million

(WJW) – The Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots are still up for grabs.

No one hit all the numbers in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing.

The numbers drawn were: 01-04-18-46-62 and the Powerball was 25.

The jackpot now is $457 million dollars, with a cash option of $331.6 million.

The next drawing is Saturday at 11 p.m.

The Mega Millions jackpot is growing too.

It’s now at $405 million, with a cash option of $294.7 million.

Your next chance to win is Friday.

The drawing is at 11 p.m.