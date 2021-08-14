Power still out for some in Northeast Ohio days after storms

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) — Power is gradually coming back in parts of Northeast Ohio that were left in the dark after Wednesday’s powerful storms.

More than three days after the lights went out, hundreds of FirstEnergy customers are still in the dark.

“We’re happy to see the electrical guys here as it’s been a few days,” said Bay Village resident Richard Norcross.

Richard and Randi Norcross were elated to see FirstEnergy repair crews working in front of their home on Wolf Road in Bay Village late Saturday afternoon.

They, along with their neighbors, have been without electricity since severe storms blew through Northeast Ohio Wednesday, knocking down trees and power lines.

“Mostly been outside sitting on the front porch and we were waiting for the tree guys to come and clean up this, so we could get out the driveway because we couldn’t get out of our driveway,” said Randi.

Massive toppled trees are still visible behind their home. As the days went by, the couple watched the lights return to other parts of the city, wondering when their power might come back on too.

WJW photo

“Everything was by 10 at night, and the day changed, but looks like maybe tonight at 10, we’re gonna get it,” Richard said.

The Norcross family does have a generator that gives them enough power to prevent food from spoiling in the refrigerator, but not enough to run the A/C. They decided to purchase one Superstorm Sandy hit in 2012.

“We immediately lost power…there was a small fire at the end of our street, which melted one of our electrical boxes, and from that, we had no hopes of getting power for days,” said Krystal Meyers.

Meyers, who also lives in Bay Village, just got her power back Saturday afternoon. Her family also was fortunate and had a back-up generator, but she says the last few days have been frustrating.

“Getting ready for work in the morning and just not being able to see anything, we were without air conditioning for Wednesday night, Thursday night, Friday night and then our power just came back on about an hour ago, so yes, it was a long couple nights of sleeping in the heat,” Meyers said.

Nearly every tree lawn on nearly every street in Bay is littered with broken limbs and branches and longtime residents say they have rarely seen damage like this.

“Only with Hurricane Sandy, that was it, but it wasn’t this bad,” said the Norcross family.

According to FirstEnergy, it could be Sunday at 10 p.m. before everyone, especially in Bay Village and parts of Cleveland, have their electricity back on.