CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital is no longer diverting EMS away from its emergency room after power was restored on Wednesday.

The hospital along Mercy Drive Northwest in Canton had been running on generator power due to a city power substation issue, according to a Tuesday afternoon statement from a Cleveland Clinic Foundation spokesperson.

As a result, the hospital canceled surgeries for Tuesday and Wednesday and diverted EMS away until power was restored.

Crews with American Electric Power worked to fix the issue.

A spokesperson confirmed Wednesday evening that power was fully restored.