Live: Gusty winds making strong waves on Lake Erie, causing power outages through Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Powerful winds are whipping through the area, leaving thousands without power Monday afternoon.

Strong gusts are making some wild waves on Lake Erie as a wind advisory stays in effect until 10 p.m. for Lake, Lorain, Cuyahoga, Ottawa and Erie counties. Check out the waves in the video player above.

The National Weather Service said winds will be at 15 mph to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

FirstEnergy said about 2,200 customers are without power in Cuyahoga County, with a majority in Cleveland Heights, North Olmsted and Euclid. Another 2,500 are in the dark in Lake County, 2,300 in Ashtabula County and 900 in Geauga County, as of 4:30 p.m.

The city of Cuyahoga Falls said the northeast portion is experiencing a power outage. Crews are at the scene.