(WJW) – Thousands of people in Northeast Ohio are waking up in the dark.

According to First Energy, as of 7:30 a.m., more than 2,000 customers in Geauga County were without power.

The majority of the outages were in Chardon Township.

The power company also reported more than 500 outages in Lake County.

The estimated time for restoration in most areas is 6 p.m.

At this time, it’s not clear what caused the outages.