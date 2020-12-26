Power outage reported in Old Brooklyn area, crews working to fix issue

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Public Power is working to restore power in the Old Brooklyn area.

The utility company said multiple streets are impacted. They include Memphis and Fulton, Pearl and Woburn, West 63rd and Memphis, Ridge Road and Orchard Grove.

We are experiencing an outage in the Old Brooklyn area. The area impacted includes Memphis and Fulton, Pearl and Woburn, West 63rd and Memphis, and Ridge Road and Orchard Grove. Crews are working to restore. @CityofCleveland pic.twitter.com/d0mIrmmNjH — ClevelandPublicPower (@clepublicpower) December 26, 2020

No information was provided on when the issue may be fixed. Stay with FOX 8 for updates.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: