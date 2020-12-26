Power outage reported in Old Brooklyn area, crews working to fix issue

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(FOX 8 photo)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Public Power is working to restore power in the Old Brooklyn area.

The utility company said multiple streets are impacted. They include Memphis and Fulton, Pearl and Woburn, West 63rd and Memphis, Ridge Road and Orchard Grove.

No information was provided on when the issue may be fixed. Stay with FOX 8 for updates.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below:

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral

continue reading override