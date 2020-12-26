Power outage reported in Old Brooklyn area, crews working to fix issue

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Public Power is working to restore power in the Old Brooklyn area.
The utility company said multiple streets are impacted. They include Memphis and Fulton, Pearl and Woburn, West 63rd and Memphis, Ridge Road and Orchard Grove.
No information was provided on when the issue may be fixed. Stay with FOX 8 for updates.
