AMHERST, Ohio (WJW)– A power outage in planned for FirstEnergy customers in Amherst Sunday morning.

It was originally scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., but was pushed to 10 a.m. because of weather conditions, according to the Amherst Police Department. It is expected to last two hours.

During that time, FirstEnergy will perform maintenance to the city’s main power feed.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: